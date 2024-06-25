IMD issues orange alert for Bengaluru, South Karnataka due to heavy rainfall forecast till Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Bengaluru and other south interior Karnataka districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall until Wednesday. Bengaluru Urban has recorded 135.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and 24, 107 per cent more rainfall than its normal average for the period. (HT File)

This weather pattern is attributed to a cyclonic circulation off the Gujarat coast and is expected to bring relief, particularly to the Malnad region and coastal districts experiencing below-average rainfall since the monsoon's onset, The Indian Express reported.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

ALSO READ | Residents, schools in Bengaluru take charge, clean accident-prone road stretch

The monsoon's initial three weeks have revealed contrasting rainfall patterns across Karnataka. While districts around Bengaluru and North Karnataka have received “excess” and “large excess” amounts of rainfall, coastal and Malnad districts face “deficits” in June so far, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) data.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru woman slips on soap, falls from 3rd floor terrace. Heart-stopping video emerges

In south interior Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban has recorded 135.3 mm rainfall between June 1 and 24, 107 per cent more rainfall than its normal average for the period.

Conversely, Coastal and Malnad districts like Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Haveri, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu are experiencing a deficits. Despite recording deficits, the Dakshina Kannada district saw the most rainfall on June 24, i.e., Monday, recording 131 mm rainfall in Manchi, of Bantwal Taluk, 122 mm in Patrame, Belthangadi Taluk and 119.5 mm in Belanduru, Puttur Taluk.

ALSO READ | Karnataka health department bans artificial harmful colours in kebabs

The early monsoon onset has boosted reservoir levels across the state, with the Krishnarajasagar (KRS) dam currently holding 14.59 TMC water, up from 9.81 TMC at the same time last year, the report said. Nearby dams like Kabini and Harangi have similarly benefited from recent showers.