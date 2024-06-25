 Karnataka health department bans artificial harmful colours in kebabs | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka health department bans artificial harmful colours in kebabs

ANI |
Jun 25, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The Karnataka health department issued a notification order on Monday that no artificial colours should be used in the preparation of kebabs.

The Karnataka health department issued a notification order on Monday that no artificial colours should be used in the preparation of kebabs including vegetarian, chicken, fish and others.

Karnataka health department bans artificial harmful colours in kebabs(Bhushan Koyande/ HT )
Karnataka health department bans artificial harmful colours in kebabs(Bhushan Koyande/ HT )

Rule 59 of the Food Safety and Quality Act-2006 is punishable with imprisonment from 7 years to life term and a fine up to 10 lakhs Penalty.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

It has been reported in the media and by the public that the quality of kebabs being sold across the state is poor due to artificial colouring, which is causing adverse effects on public health.

Against this backdrop, 39 samples of kebabs sold across the state were collected tested and analyzed in Karnataka laboratories, and the result was that sunset yellow and carmosine artificial colors are unsafe and hazardous to health, the release said.

In March, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao banned the food colouring agent, Rhodamine-B which is widely used in dishes such as 'Gobi Manchurian' and cotton candy.

Addressing the rising concerns over the presence of harmful chemicals in various food items, the health minister said, "We have done a special drive on the gobi manchurian dish and found that harmful Rhodamine-B is being used to make the dish. It is a health-hazardous colouring agent."

Pointing out the risks posed by unsafe food practices, Gundurao said, "Many samples were tested positive for Rhodamine-B. Tartrazine, Carmoisine and Sunset Yellow were some of the other artificial colours found in the samples."

"Stringent action will be taken against restaurants that are found to be using such chemicals for food preparation," he said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Karnataka health department bans artificial harmful colours in kebabs
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On