FSDA crackdown on artificially coloured vegetables

As part of a statewide drive against adulteration, Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) and district administration officials raided vegetable markets and seized a good quantity of artificially coloured vegetables from vendors.

Officials raided vegetable markets in Udaiganj, Charbagh and Tedhipulia in Lucknow and collected more than a dozen samples.

“We collected the samples to ensure that artificial colours are not being used on vegetables,” said Nisha Bharti, food safety officer, FSDA.

The teams inspected markets in Fatehabad and Shamsabad areas of Agra and also went to Nagla Padi, Khandari, Kheria Mod, Dhanoli and other areas in the Taj city to check the quality of vegetables.

“Officials also made vegetable vendors aware about health hazards due to adulteration through chemicals,” informed sources.

The team confiscated around 30 kg of coloured ‘parwal’ (gourd vine) from the Shamsabad vegetable market, said Ram Ashish Maurya, chief food safety officer, Agra.

The samples were sent to the laboratory for tests. After that, the remaining coloured gourd vine was destroyed by the team, he said.

The team also seized 1,400 kg of adulterated dry ginger (‘saunth’) and the chemical used to polish it in Sikandara locality, he added.

The drive began from August 1 and concluded on Wednesday, said Manoj Kumar Verma, designated officer, FSDA (Agra).

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 23:07 IST