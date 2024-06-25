Bengaluru woman slips on soap, falls from 3rd floor terrace. Heart-stopping video emerges

In a shocking incident at Bengaluru's Hebbal area, a 24-year-old woman is battling for her life following a dramatic mishap on her apartment terrace. Reports state that the woman, identified as Rubaya, a resident of Kanaka Nagar, was washing dishes when she accidentally slipped on soap and plummeted over the relatively low parapet wall onto two-wheelers and bikes parked below. Rubaya was washing dishes when she accidentally slipped on soap and plummeted over the relatively low parapet wall.(X)

A viral video captures the heart-stopping moment as Rubaya struggles to regain her balance on the edge of the terrace. Despite her husband's frantic efforts to pull her to safety, he lost his grip, and she fell from the third floor, landing on the parked bikes, a report stated. The footage, recorded by a neighbour, spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Fortunately, witnesses nearby acted swiftly, alerting emergency services who arranged for Rubaya to be rushed to Victoria Hospital. Despite sustaining grievous injuries, she is currently under intensive care, and is reported to be stable and responding positively to treatment, the publication said.

The incident occurred within the DJ Halli police station limits, and officials have launched an investigation into the matter and reviewing the video evidence to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.