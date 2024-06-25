 Bengaluru woman slips on soap, falls from 3rd floor terrace. Heart-stopping video emerges | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru woman slips on soap, falls from 3rd floor terrace. Heart-stopping video emerges

ByYamini C S
Jun 25, 2024 09:24 AM IST

A 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru slipped and fell from her apartment terrace while washing dishes, a video of which is going viral on the internet.

In a shocking incident at Bengaluru's Hebbal area, a 24-year-old woman is battling for her life following a dramatic mishap on her apartment terrace. Reports state that the woman, identified as Rubaya, a resident of Kanaka Nagar, was washing dishes when she accidentally slipped on soap and plummeted over the relatively low parapet wall onto two-wheelers and bikes parked below.

Rubaya was washing dishes when she accidentally slipped on soap and plummeted over the relatively low parapet wall.(X)
Rubaya was washing dishes when she accidentally slipped on soap and plummeted over the relatively low parapet wall.(X)

ALSO READ | Karnataka health department bans artificial harmful colours in kebabs

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

A viral video captures the heart-stopping moment as Rubaya struggles to regain her balance on the edge of the terrace. Despite her husband's frantic efforts to pull her to safety, he lost his grip, and she fell from the third floor, landing on the parked bikes, a report stated. The footage, recorded by a neighbour, spread rapidly across social media platforms.

ALSO READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.07 °C, check weather forecast for June 25, 2024

Fortunately, witnesses nearby acted swiftly, alerting emergency services who arranged for Rubaya to be rushed to Victoria Hospital. Despite sustaining grievous injuries, she is currently under intensive care, and is reported to be stable and responding positively to treatment, the publication said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to get Intelligent Traffic Management System from July 1: Report

The incident occurred within the DJ Halli police station limits, and officials have launched an investigation into the matter and reviewing the video evidence to determine the circumstances leading to the accident.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru woman slips on soap, falls from 3rd floor terrace. Heart-stopping video emerges
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On