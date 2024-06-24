Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to get Intelligent Traffic Management System from July 1: Report

From July 1 onwards, the entire Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway network will be outfitted with the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), marking a significant upgrade. Alok Kumar, ADGP for Traffic and Road Safety, spoke to reporters and announced the completion of ITMS integration across Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, encompassing the highway, Mysuru city, and district areas, a report said. The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is a 10-lane project, divided into two carriages.(Twitter/ @nitin_gadkari)

Initially launched in Bengaluru in December 2022, ITMS includes 250 automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 red light violation detection (RLVD) cameras spread across 50 junctions in the city. Now extended to Mysuru, this expansion cost approximately ₹8.5 crore, with ₹4 crore allocated for Mysuru city and ₹4.5 crore for the district, the report stated.

Enforcement of traffic violations via challans will commence from July 1, facilitated by these newly installed ANPR cameras covering areas like Hunsur, HD Kote, Nanjangud, and T Narasipura in Mysuru district.

Future plans include deploying ITMS cameras on major highways connecting Bengaluru to nearby taluks and districts such as Tumakuru Road (NH 4), Kanakapura Road (NH 948) up to Kollegal, and Hosur Road (NH 44). Additionally, Variable Messaging Signs (VMS) will be introduced along these routes to relay real-time traffic updates and road conditions.

The initiative also involves enhancing enforcement capabilities on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway through additional cameras and VMS boards. Approval from the state road transport authority has been secured, with tenders expected to be floated soon, the publication added.

Further improvements in road safety across Karnataka, excluding Bengaluru, include the installation of signboards, blinkers, 800 alcometers for checking drunk driving, and 155 laser speed guns. Plans are also underway to integrate the challan system with FASTag at toll gates, facilitating direct fines deduction from FASTag wallets pending Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) approval.