Monday, Jun 24, 2024
Bengaluru to face scheduled power cuts on June 25: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 24, 2024 04:07 PM IST

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company is undertaking essential maintenance projects, leading to scheduled power outages in Bengaluru on June 25.

Bengaluru is expected to experience scheduled power cuts on Tuesday, June 25, owing to various pending projects, including routine maintenance tasks undertaken by both the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), as reported by The New Indian Express.

The BESCOM schedules power cuts in Bengaluru often.
These outages are predominantly scheduled between 10:30 am and 3:30 pm, the publication stated. The power supply agencies are known to take on projects such as renovation, modernisation, line maintenance, shifting cables from overhead to underground, shifting of poles, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among many others.

Here's a detailed breakdown of areas potentially affected by power disruptions tomorrow:

HBR 1st Block & 2nd Block, Yasin Nagar, Subhash Layout, Rama Temple Road, Ramdev Garden, Krishnareddy Layout, Teachers Colony, HBR 3rd Block, Shivaramaiah Layout, Ring Road Service Road, KK Halli Village, CMR Road, Kamanahalli Main Road, Ramaiah Layout, Lingarajapuram, Janakiram Layout, Kanakadasa Layout, Govindpura Main Raod, Rashad Nagar, Farida Shoe Factory, Arabic College, KG Halli, Govindpura village, Vinobhanagar, BM Layout, Arogyamma Layout, Kaveri Garden and surrounding areas, HBR Layout, 4th Block Yasin Nagar, 5th Block, HBR Nagawara Main Road, Nagawara, NJK Garments, Byrankunte, Kuppuswamy Layout, HKBK College, 4th & 5th HBR Layout, Vidya Sagar, Thanisandra, RK Hegde Nagar, K Narayanpura, NN Halli, Balaji Layout, Phase 1 to 3, Railway Mens Layout, BDS Layout, Hennur Main Road, HRBR 1st & 3rd Block, Oil Mill Road, Aravind Nagara, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli Main Road, Bethal Street, AK Colony, 80-feet Road, CMR Road, KARLE, Hegde Nagar, Nagenahalli, Police Quarters, Kempegowda Layout, Shabarinagara, KMT Layout, Bharathiya city, Noor Nagar Bharath Math Layout, Hidayath Nagar, Lidkar Colony BMRCL, Gandhinagar, Kushal Nagar, Shampura Main Road and surrounding areas.

