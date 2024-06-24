Bengaluru restaurant fined 7,000 for serving cold food to female customer: Report

In a recent legal ruling that underscores consumer rights and service standards, the First Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalized a restaurant located near a National Highway in Bengaluru Urban district, with fines totalling ₹7,000. The penalties were imposed on the Udupi Garden restaurant due to it's failure to provide hot and hygienic food to a customer, as detailed in the commission's June 19 order, according to a report on The Indian Express. The woman claimed that her high blood pressure was aggravated due to the inability to consume a proper meal, which also prevented her from taking necessary medication.(Pinterest)

The case was brought forth by a woman identified as Tahara, a 56-year-old resident of Koramangala, Bengaluru. Tahara spoke to reporters and recounted her disappointing experience on July 30, 2022, while en route to Hassan for a family trip.

Alleging that the food served at Udupi Garden was cold and not fresh, Tahara requested a replacement meal, only to be met with rude dismissal from the restaurant staff. She further claimed that her medical condition, high blood pressure, was aggravated due to the inability to consume a proper meal, which also prevented her from taking necessary medication at the time.

Commission president, B Narayanappa, presiding over the case, found Udupi Garden restaurant guilty of deficiency in service delivery, the report said. He imposed a fine of ₹5,000 for the lapse in service quality and an additional ₹2,000 to cover litigation expenses.