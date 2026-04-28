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3 youths found dead in Hazaribagh river; family alleges murder

Three bodies were recovered from Dandaha River in Hazaribagh, ending a four-day search. Police are investigating a kidnapping and murder case involving eight suspects.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 09:33 pm IST
By Raj Kumar, Ranchi
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A wave of shock and grief gripped Pauta village under Muffasil police station of Hazaribagh district following the recovery of three bodies from Dandaha River, ending a frantic four-day search for the three. The police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder against eight named suspects, including a local media person and a local women’s committee chairperson, people aware of the development said on Tuesday.

3 youths found dead in Hazaribagh river; family alleges murder

The deceased were identified as Wasifa Naz (21), her cousin Saniya Praveen (19), and their relative Mohd Adil (25).

According to the FIR filed by Wasid Ali, father of Wasifa, the trio left their home in Pauta on the evening of April 23 to pick mangoes from a nearby orchard. When they failed to return by nightfall, the family and villagers launched an extensive search but found no trace of them. A missing person’s report was subsequently filed at the Mufassil police station.

The search ended in tragedy on the afternoon of April 27, when locals spotted bodies floating in Dandaha river. Police reached the spot and recovered the bodies, which the grieving family members later identified.

In a detailed statement to the police, Wasid Ali alleged that the deaths resulted from a calculated conspiracy. He pointed to a disputed marriage proposal as the primary motive.

“No arrests have been made so far,” the SP confirmed.

Detailing the probe’s progress, SP Kumar noted that specialised units, including an FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team and a dog squad, were deployed to the site to gather evidence.

“After the primary investigation, it was observed that the water depth where the bodies were recovered is around 9 to 10 feet. Therefore, it is difficult to rule out the possibility of drowning,” Kumar said. He added that the police were carefully balancing the findings from the physical site with the specific allegations in the FIR to ensure a comprehensive investigation

 
Home / Cities / Ranchi / 3 youths found dead in Hazaribagh river; family alleges murder
Home / Cities / Ranchi / 3 youths found dead in Hazaribagh river; family alleges murder
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