4 BJP legislators suspended from Jharkhand assembly till Thursday
RANCHI: Jharkhand assembly speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Tuesday suspended till Thursday four Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators for “showing disrespect” after the opposition lawmakers entered the well of the House demanding chief minister Hemant Soren’s resignation.
As the assembly re-convened after being adjourned for 40 minutes earlier in the morning, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan demanded a discussion on corruption.
“The state is getting a bad name with regular reports of loot of coal, stone chips and sand across the state. The assembly representative of the chief minister has been arrested. His press adviser has been summoned for questioning. We request you to allow a discussion on the ongoing rampant corruption,” said Narayan.
Other BJP legislators continued their protest, squatting on the floor of the Well even as Bhawnathpur MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi started addressing the legislators with his back to the Speaker’s chair.
The speaker ordered the suspension of the four MLAs - Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Dhulu Mahto, Jaiprakash Bhai Patel and Randhir Singh - till Thursday, a day before the ongoing monsoon session ends.
In the second half, BJP legislators questioned the speaker’s decision, arguing that Jaiprakash Bhai Patel was not even present in the House when the alleged incident took place. The speaker promised to look into the facts of the case but refused to revoke their suspension.
In protest, BJP legislators entered the Well again, with two legislators, Manish Jaiswal and Amar Bahri, standing on the assembly reporters’ table. Other legislators stood with their back to the speaker, demanding that all of them should be suspended.
The speaker ordered two legislators to be marshalled out for standing on the table. All BJP legislators walked out in protest.
“There is rampant corruption in the state. But this government does not even allow us to raise the issue. They suspended one MLA who was not even present in the House. We will continue to corner this government both inside and outside the Assembly till we uproot them from power,” said BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi.
Later, the speaker dismissed BJP allegations that he hadn’t been impartial. “A speaker would never like to suspend any member of the House. Such a step is taken only to maintain the decorum in the House, there is no partiality in this,” Mahato said, according to news agency ANI.
-
Four BJP MLAs in Jharkhand suspended from House for 3 days
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Tuesday suspended four BJP legislators for “showing disrespect” to the Chair till Thursday, the penultimate day of the six-day monsoon session that ends on Friday. The action followed an uproar in the House as BJP legislators entered the Well soon after the House convened on Tuesday, demanding resignation of chief minister Hemant Soren and a discussion on “rampant corruption” in the state.
-
Eknath Shinde’s ‘dependency’ on Delhi unsettles rebel legislators
What troubles the Eknath Shinde faction at present, other than the delay in cabinet expansion, is the perception that Delhi is calling the shots in Maharashtra. However, this fear is not entirely unfounded. In the 34 days of the new government, Shinde has made six trips to the national capital.
-
126 swine flu cases reported in Thane district
Thane district has 126 active cases of swine flu at present. These include 82 cases from Thane Municipal Corporation, 23 from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, 16 from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, three from Mira-Bhayandar and one each from Badlapur and Ambernath municipal councils. Thane city had 22 swine flu cases reported on Wednesday last week and the number has now increased to 82. However, no new deaths have been recorded in the last one week.
-
No policy on reservation for transgender persons in jobs: MSETCL to HC
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd, also called Mahatransco, told the Bombay high court (HC) that it does not a policy in place to reserve positions for transgender applicants. The state transmission utility stated this in a response to a petition filed by a transgender person seeking the court's direction to the company to offer reservation.
-
2 arrested by Navi Mumbai police in ₹362Cr drug haul that has links to Afghanistan, Dubai
Investigations by Navi Mumbai crime branch into the ₹362Cr drug hiaul has revealed that the drugs were found to have links to Afghanistan and Dubai. The police found that the shipping container was in Afghanistan for seven months before it went to Dubai and then came to Navi Mumbai. The container stayed in Afghanistan till November before it was again sold to a Dubai company and then sent to JNPT, Navi Mumbai.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics