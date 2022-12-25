Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 7 arrested with arms, ammunition in Jharkhand's Palamu

7 arrested with arms, ammunition in Jharkhand's Palamu

Updated on Dec 25, 2022 10:25 PM IST

A raid was started on Saturday night to nab members of a criminal gang, Medininangar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Rishabh Garg told reporters.

Seven people were arrested with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

"Seven people were arrested in the raid. We have seized four pistols and five bullets from those arrested. They are in their early 20s," Garg said.

A further investigation is underway, he said.

