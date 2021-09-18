Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Ranchi News / 7 girls drown in pond during Karma Puja immersion in J'khand's Latehar district
ranchi news

7 girls drown in pond during Karma Puja immersion in J'khand's Latehar district

The tragedy occurred at Bukru village within Balumath police station limits when the girls had gone to the pond for immersion after Karma Puja, a major festival in Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran said.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Rescue teams were rushed to the scene. Some people were also injured and three of them were hospitalised.(Representative image)

Seven girls aged between 12 and 20 years drowned in a pond at a village in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, officials said.

The tragedy occurred at Bukru village within Balumath police station limits when the girls had gone to the pond for immersion after Karma Puja, a major festival in Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran said.

Rescue teams were rushed to the scene. Some people were also injured and three of them were hospitalised.

The Deputy Development Commissioner of the district has been asked to hold an inquiry, Imran said. Karma is a major festival in Jharkhand related to worship of mother nature. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jharkhand high schools, colleges to reopen; relaxation for religious gatherings

Soren’s remark on local languages creates stir, BJP accuses CM of ‘polarisation’

Jharkhand: CAG report finds loopholes in rural bridges’ construction, recommends safety audit

CM Soren says can halt Coal India's ops, as it owes 1.5 lakh crore to state
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP