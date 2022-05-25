Arrested IAS officer in J’khand sent to judicial custody till June 8
A local court here on Wednesday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal to judicial custody till June 8, officials said.
Singhal, who was mines and industry secretary in Jharkhand government, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 11 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district where she had served as deputy commissioner between February 2009 and 2010. She has been in ED custody since then.
On Wednesday, the federal agency produced Singhal before PK Sharma, special judge, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, which sent her into judicial custody.
“The ED prayed for her judicial custody, She will be produced via video conferencing on June 8. This is a case of larger conspiracy, and new facts are unfolding every day. So we prayed before the court that jail superintendent should be instructed to give us permission to interrogate her as and when needed. The court asked us to file a separate petition when something new comes and then the court will consider,” said BMP Singh, special public prosecutor, ED.
On May 20, Singhal’s chartered accountant Suman Kumar was sent into judicial custody after being in ED custody for 14 days. He was arrested on May 7, a day after the federal agency conducted raids at multiple locations across four states, including official residence of Pooja Singhal. The agency had recovered ₹17.49 crore cash from Kumar’s residence.
Meanwhile, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at six locations in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and one place in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur in the same case.
As per sources, raids were carried out at the premises of Ranchi-based real estate developers and businessmen, allegedly with close links to state government officials.
Eatery owner shoots dead youth, injures daughter in Naini
An eatery owner allegedly gunned down a youth and injured his daughter after finding them together in his house in Naini area of trans-Yamuna in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police reached the spot after receiving the information and admitted Mishra's daughter Ayushi, 19 to SRN hospital in a critical condition, while Arunav Singh was declared brought dead by the doctors. Senior police officials reached the spot with the field unit for investigations.
‘Hooch’ death toll rises to 16 in Bihar
The death toll in the latest suspected hooch tragedy in “dry” Bihar has climbed to 16 as three more people died in Aurangabad on Wednesday, police sources said. The administration, however, confirmed only nine suspected hooch deaths — six in Aurangabad and three in Gaya. Aurangabad district magistrate Saurabh Jorwal confirmed six suspected hooch deaths in the last three days in the district.
Trouble mounts for MU vice chancellor after HC junks pre-arrest bail plea
The Bihar Police would soon move court to obtain a non-bailable warrant against Magadh University vice chancellor Rajendra Prasad who is facing charges of corruption, a top police officer said on Wednesday, a day after the Patna high court rejected Prasad's anticipatory bail petition as well as his plea that the case against him be quashed. Prasad's three-year term ends in September this year.
After Balgandharva, Girish Bapat raps Bhimale for renaming Salisbury park garden
Pune Member of Parliament and Senior BJP leader Girish Bapat has asked state unit chief Chandrakant Patil to act against Salisbury park corporator Shrinath Bhimale for renaming the PMC garden after his late father. Local residents have been protesting against Bhimale and demanded that the original name be restored by Pune Municipal Corporation. When contacted, Bhimale replied saying he was not aware of Bapat remarks.
Varanasi court to hear plea for FIR against SP chief,others today
VARANASI A local court on Wednesday fixed May 26 as the date of hearing of the application seeking directives to the police for registering an FIR against seven people, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and seven others for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Advocate Harishankar Pandey moved the application in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (Fifth) Ujjawal Upadhyay. Pandey said that the court fixed May 26 as the date of hearing.
