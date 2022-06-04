BJP president JP Nadda to attend tribal rally in Jharkhand on Sunday

BJP president JP Nadda will visit Jharkhand to participate in a tribal rally at Ranchi’s Morabadi ground on Sunday.

The rally is expected to witness huge gathering of tribal people from different parts of the state, party officials said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP state president Deepak Prakash and former chief minister Babulal Marandi took stock of the preparation for the rally during the day.

“The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several welfare schemes for the tribals. But, the state government in Jharkhand is depriving them from all the benefits,” Prakash told PTI.

Jharkhand is governed by a JMM-led coalition.

Speaking about the preparations, the Rajya Sabha MP said the party workers are holding meetings in villages and inviting people to the rally.