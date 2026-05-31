BJP slams Soren government over murder of pregnant woman in Bokaro

A fierce political showdown erupted in Jharkhand following the brutal murder of Anita Devi, a four-month pregnant 25-year-old woman from the marginalised Bhuiyan community in Bermo, Bokaro district. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling dispensation of shielding the perpetrators, while the Congress party strongly hit back, asserting that the law is taking its course independently.

BJP holds a press conference in Ranchi on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters in Ranchi, BJP state general secretary Amar Kumar Bauri alleged that a “coal mafia” syndicate, flourishing under the patronage of the Congress party, beat the woman to death in public view in front of her husband. He claimed the perpetrators later moved the body and coerced the victim’s husband into signing documents falsifying the cause of death.

“The state’s DCs and SPs have effectively become bonded labourers of the State Government,” Bauri remarked, claiming that officials operate solely to appease political masters rather than following the Constitution.

He cited a past incident at the Pindrajora Police Station, where the High Court had to intervene to suspend the entire staff, to highlight a systemic breakdown. He further alleged that a minister in the Hemant Soren government, Irfan Ansari, routinely shields criminals in the Chas area.

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{{^usCountry}} In light of these allegations, the BJP has placed a sharp list of demands before the administration, calling for the immediate arrest of the main kingpin behind the murder, the provision of a ₹25 lakh compensation package to the victim’s family, and strict disciplinary action against police officials found guilty of negligence. Furthermore, the party has demanded an investigation into medical professionals for allegedly tampering with records, alongside a thorough inquiry into the conduct and role played by the Bokaro DC and SP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In light of these allegations, the BJP has placed a sharp list of demands before the administration, calling for the immediate arrest of the main kingpin behind the murder, the provision of a ₹25 lakh compensation package to the victim’s family, and strict disciplinary action against police officials found guilty of negligence. Furthermore, the party has demanded an investigation into medical professionals for allegedly tampering with records, alongside a thorough inquiry into the conduct and role played by the Bokaro DC and SP. {{/usCountry}}

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BJP state president Aditya Sahu is personally monitoring the protest strategies, and party representatives are scheduled to meet the victim’s family on June 1st. Present at the press conference were State Media Co-in-charge Yogendra Pratap Singh, State Spokesperson Rafia Naz, and SC Morcha Spokesperson Rakesh.

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Responding to the onslaught, Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti firmly dismissed the BJP’s allegations and rejected the claim that the administration only acted after the BJP threatened a “Bokaro Jam” (road blockade).

Shanti said the police are actively pursuing the case and confirmed that six individuals have already been arrested in connection with the incident. He emphasised that the Hemant Soren government does not bow to political pressure or ultimatums. Reassuring the public of an impartial probe, Shanti said the law is taking its course objectively and asserted that no accused would be spared.