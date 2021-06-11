Centre holds up funds for Light House Project in Ranchi

Strap: Centre has expressed dissatisfaction over delay in starting the project, foundation of which was laid on January 1; state govt it claims could not start the project due to protest by locals

The ambitious Light House Project (LHP) at Ranchi’s Dhurwa area, foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, has faced another jolt after the central government held up funds for the scheme perturbed by the delay in the project, officials said on Friday.

The Centre has asked the state urban development department to begin work on the project within a week. Till then, all funds to be received by the state urban development under PM Awas Yojana (urban) for the project are being held up, Union urban development department officials communicated the same to state officials during recent a virtual meeting on June 8 and 9.

State urban development secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey said, “All these instructions were given during the meeting. But, we have not received any letter in this regard from the Government of India till now.”

Under the LHP, as many as 1,008 affordable houses will be constructed for the poor and middle-class. The project will come up on 7.5 acres of land using innovating construction technologies named ‘NAVARITIH’ (new, affordable, validated, research innovation technologies for Indian housing) at an estimated cost of ₹133.99 crore.

However, work on the project could not take off due to protest by local people, who are demanding shifting of the project from the current location, as they claim it to be the only playground in the area.

On April 12 this year, the urban development department started soil sample collection work for the project, but it stopped after protest by locals, including women and children, under the banner of Basti Bachao Sangharsh Samiti (BBSS).

As per sources in urban development department, the state was supposed to receive ₹5.5 lakh for each house under the project from the Centre. However, now the latter has made it clear not to release any fund until satisfactory progress is seen on the project, officials said.

Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) on Thursday wrote to Ranchi deputy commissioner to ensure adequate security, including women police force, for starting the project work scheduled on June 15. Soil sample collection will be done on the said date, officials said.

DMA director JV Narayan Rao said, “If locals are creating trouble for a project being built on government land, it is the district administration’s responsibility to maintain law and order situation at the site. So, we have written to Ranchi administration to provide adequate security for soil sample collection work scheduled on June 15.”

She said, “As per norms, we will not get state’s share in the project until Centre releases fund. We were expecting the Centre’s fund, but it has been held up for not starting the project on time. We have been told that they will not release fund until they see any progress in the project.”

The LHP will include on-site infrastructure development such as internal roads, pathways, common green area, boundary walls, water supply, sewerage and drainage system, rain water harvesting, solar lighting, external electrification and others. The carpet area per flat will be around 315 square feet.

Meanwhile, the agitating BBSS members said they will not allow the project to take off at the identified location. BBSS convener Mintu Paswan said, “We are not against the LHP, but we are protesting against the location where it is proposed to be built. It is the only playground in the area where local children play. After construction of LHP, children will have no place to play. Besides, the playground has also witnessed national level football match.”

He said, “We have no objection if the place of the project is shifted somewhere else.”