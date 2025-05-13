Chhattisgarh: Constable killed after truck carrying illegally mined sand runs over him

A police constable was killed after he was run over by a tractor which was allegedly engaged in illegal sand mining in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred during a police and forest department raid near the Kanhar River, a known hotspot for illegal sand mining. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred during a police and forest department raid near the Kanhar River, a known hotspot for illegal sand mining along the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand border, police added.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Surguja range, Deepak Jha said that the accused were from Jharkhand.

“We have detained a couple of persons but the main accused who was driving the tractor is still at large. The hunt for the accused is going on,” said the IG.

Police said that deceased, constable Shiv Bachan Singh (43), posted at Sanawal police station died during the raid while attempting to intercept a fleeing tractor suspected of transporting illegally mined sand.

When our team reached the spot on Sunday night, the team spotted three tractors, and the drivers reportedly tried to flee the scene in haste. The deceased was pursuing one of the tractors when another tractor came from behind and ran over him,” said the IG.

Singh sustained critical internal injuries and was rushed to Ramanujganj Community Health Center but was declared dead on arrival.

After the incident, the IG suspended Sanawal police station in-charge Divya Kant Pandey for negligence.

“We are registering a case of murder, and the investigation will continue,” said the IG.