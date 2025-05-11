Menu Explore
Thane school teacher dies in accident in Indonesia's Bali, body to be brought back

ByHT News Desk
May 11, 2025 09:56 PM IST

The decease, Shweta Pushkar Pathak, met with an accident in Indonesia's Bali during her school’s tour.

A teacher from Maharashtra’s Thane district died in an accident in Indonesia's Bali, officials said on Sunday, adding that the accident happened during her school’s tour of the country. 

The teacher died in Bali during a school tour.(Pixabay/Representative)
The teacher died in Bali during a school tour.(Pixabay/Representative)

The decease, Shweta Pushkar Pathak, was a teacher in BK Birla Public School, a news agency PTI report said. 

“Shweta Pathak lost her life in an unfortunate accident in Bali. We are currently handling all formalities with local authorities to bring her body back to India,” PTI quoted a source from the school.

The school also posted the news on its official website, where it stated, “It is with deep sorrow and heavy heart that we inform our school community of the untimely and tragic demise of our beloved colleague, Ms Shweta Pushkar Pathak, in an unfortunate accident during a trip at Bali.”

“She was more than an educator. She was a guiding light to her students, a supportive colleague, and a kind-hearted soul whose presence brought warmth and inspiration to all who knew her. 

"Her passion for teaching, her insightful contributions, and her unwavering dedication to her students and the school community have left an indelible mark on our hearts,” the statement further added.

The statement also revealed that school principal Ranjna Jangra and Pathak’s husband are currently in Bali, coordinating with the local authorities to bring her body back to India.

