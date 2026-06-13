CM Hemant Soren, wife Kalpana Soren offer prayers at ancient Deori Temple

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife MLA Kalpana Soren, paid a high-profile visit to the ancient sixteen-armed Maa Diuri Temple in Tamar to seek divine blessings for the state’s prosperity. CM Hemant Soren and wife MLA Kalpana Soren at Maa Deori Temple on Saturday

The visit to this historic Shaktipeeth blending deep spiritual tradition with contemporary political significance, drew massive crowds of locals eager to catch a glimpse of the state’s first couple.

The rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum were co-conducted by priest Manoj Panda and chief tribal Pahan Sukhram Ji amid chanting of Vedic mantras.

Unlike conventional Hindu temples, the Deori shrine, located about 60 kilometres from capital Ranchi along the Ranchi-Tata highway, is famous for its harmonious co-existence of tribal and non-tribal customs.

Cricketer MS Dhoni famously made regular pilgrimages to this deity throughout his international career, routinely visiting before major tournaments and after historic victories.

Addressing the media outside the temple complex, CM Hemant Soren highlighted the site’s immense cultural footprint.

“Jharkhand’s rich cultural and religious heritage defines our identity. This temple is a significant centre of faith for devotees. A sense of positive energy permeates the atmosphere the moment one enters the premises,” he said.

The visit by the CM and Kalpana Soren, who has emerged as a formidable political force in her own right, is seen as a strategic move to reinforce their deep roots in local tribal heritage and cultural identity, signalling a message of solidarity and spiritual groundedness to the electorate.