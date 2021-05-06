IND USA
ranchi news

CM inaugurates 528-bed temporary Covid centre at RIMS

By HT Correspondent, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 09:43 PM IST

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated a 528-bed temporary Covid centre at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) through video conference.

Of the 528 beds, 327 oxygenated beds have been set-up in the multi-level parking on the premise, 73 ICU beds in the Oncology department and 128 oxygenated beds in the old building, an official said.

The inauguration of a new Covid centre is part of the health department’s initiative to increase beds as caseload continues to mount in the state despite lockdown.

“The maximum load is on medical colleges in Ranchi, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur. The government is keeping an eye on the situation and making arrangements as required,” CM Soren said after the inauguration.

