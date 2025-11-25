Search
Tue, Nov 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Cong defends health min, says statement against BLOs misinterpreted

ByRaj Kumar, Ranchi
Updated on: Nov 25, 2025 07:14 pm IST

Congress leader Keshav Mahto defended Irfan Ansari's controversial remarks about locking up booth officers, claiming they were misinterpreted.

Congress state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh defended state health minister Irfan Ansari attracting attention of chief electoral officer (CEO) for his statement on Sunday in a public meeting at Borwa Panchayat under Narayanpur block of Jamtara district, calling people lock up booth level officers (BLOs) visiting their homes for special intensive survey of voter list.

Cong defends health min, says statement against BLOs misinterpreted
Cong defends health min, says statement against BLOs misinterpreted

“His statement has been misinterpreted. He meant fake BLOs but the opposition and a section of the media took it otherwise,” Mahto said.

When asked whether he had viewed the video in which the minister can be heard giving a call to lock up BLOs, he said ‘no’. When the video was sent to him and called again for comment he did not take the call. “He is busy in a meeting. Will call you later,” a party worker receiving his call said.

Mahto’s statement came after Hindustan Times contacted him for his comment following criticism from a section of opposition leaders, including leader of opposition Babulal Marandi on Monday, and a CEO’s letter to Jamtara deputy commissioner Ravi Anand seeking response in the matter on the same day.

“The Constitution of India gives the Election Commission full authority to maintain the purity and accuracy of voter lists. Ironically, Irfan Ansari, a close associate of Rahul Gandhi and a Congress minister in the Jharkhand government, who claims to protect the Constitution, is himself obstructing the constitutional process and publicly threatening to “confine” and “hold hostage” the BLO,” Marandi issuing a press statement on Sunday said.

Ansari on Sunday gave a call to villagers to hold the BLOs. Videos of his statement became viral in social media and different electronic media channels.

“Taking the pretext of SIR, BJP people will delete your name from the voter list and your names will be deleted from Aadhar card and ration card. Entire process is going on to deprive you from your citizenship. If BLOs come to your house, hold them hostage. I will set them free,” Irfan was heard saying in the video.

When the matter took a serious turn the health minister through a statement said he did not mean what was being circulated. The minister clarified he had only said that some fake people were trying to intimidate, threaten, and extort money from villagers by posing as BLOs.

“I spoke about fake BLOs, but the BJP is distorting it. BLOs are our respected officers, part of the Election Commission. No fake person can replace them. I have demanded action against those who are involved in the fake blocking, not against BLOs,” Ansari said, issuing a press statement on Monday evening.

News / Cities / Ranchi / Cong defends health min, says statement against BLOs misinterpreted
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Congress state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh defended health minister Irfan Ansari's controversial remarks urging villagers to "lock up" booth level officers (BLOs), claiming they were misinterpreted. Ansari clarified he meant "fake BLOs" amid backlash from opposition leaders. His comments, made during a public meeting, were widely criticized and prompted a response from the Election Commission.