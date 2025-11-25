Congress state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh defended state health minister Irfan Ansari attracting attention of chief electoral officer (CEO) for his statement on Sunday in a public meeting at Borwa Panchayat under Narayanpur block of Jamtara district, calling people lock up booth level officers (BLOs) visiting their homes for special intensive survey of voter list. Cong defends health min, says statement against BLOs misinterpreted

“His statement has been misinterpreted. He meant fake BLOs but the opposition and a section of the media took it otherwise,” Mahto said.

When asked whether he had viewed the video in which the minister can be heard giving a call to lock up BLOs, he said ‘no’. When the video was sent to him and called again for comment he did not take the call. “He is busy in a meeting. Will call you later,” a party worker receiving his call said.

Mahto’s statement came after Hindustan Times contacted him for his comment following criticism from a section of opposition leaders, including leader of opposition Babulal Marandi on Monday, and a CEO’s letter to Jamtara deputy commissioner Ravi Anand seeking response in the matter on the same day.

“The Constitution of India gives the Election Commission full authority to maintain the purity and accuracy of voter lists. Ironically, Irfan Ansari, a close associate of Rahul Gandhi and a Congress minister in the Jharkhand government, who claims to protect the Constitution, is himself obstructing the constitutional process and publicly threatening to “confine” and “hold hostage” the BLO,” Marandi issuing a press statement on Sunday said.

Ansari on Sunday gave a call to villagers to hold the BLOs. Videos of his statement became viral in social media and different electronic media channels.

“Taking the pretext of SIR, BJP people will delete your name from the voter list and your names will be deleted from Aadhar card and ration card. Entire process is going on to deprive you from your citizenship. If BLOs come to your house, hold them hostage. I will set them free,” Irfan was heard saying in the video.

When the matter took a serious turn the health minister through a statement said he did not mean what was being circulated. The minister clarified he had only said that some fake people were trying to intimidate, threaten, and extort money from villagers by posing as BLOs.

“I spoke about fake BLOs, but the BJP is distorting it. BLOs are our respected officers, part of the Election Commission. No fake person can replace them. I have demanded action against those who are involved in the fake blocking, not against BLOs,” Ansari said, issuing a press statement on Monday evening.