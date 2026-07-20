Cong holds Modi govt responsible for paper leaks, BJP hits back

A political debate broke out between the Congress and the BJP on Sunday over the country’s national examination system and recent paper leaks.

Jharkhand Congress leaders in Ranchi on Sunday (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Ranchi, Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav launched an attack on the central government, saying, a growing anger among India’s youth regarding a corrupt and faulty examination system had reached a boiling point, forcing students to hold protests.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Citing government records, Yadav revealed that question papers for 152 major exams across the country had leaked since 2014. This widespread problem had negatively impacted the future of nearly 7.5 crore students from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu.

Yadav said more than two dozen promising students had committed suicide out of despair caused by these leaks. He accused the PM and the central government of ignoring the pain of these families and failing to fix accountability or punish the main culprits.

Yadav further alleged that while students worked hard for 8 to 10 hours a day, the system made their efforts futile. He claimed the BJP government’s main priority was installing individuals sharing their ideology into top positions at national institutions like the National Testing Agency. He praised Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for understanding the students’ pain and raising his voice for them through the ongoing ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ national campaign.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Replying to the attack, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the central government took prompt action when the paper leaks first occurred. “The Congress was simply waiting for another leak during the recent NEET to exploit the situation, but it did not happen,” Shahdeo said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Replying to the attack, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the central government took prompt action when the paper leaks first occurred. “The Congress was simply waiting for another leak during the recent NEET to exploit the situation, but it did not happen,” Shahdeo said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Shahdeo criticised the Congress for engaging in negative politics, stating that this approach was the exact reason why voters had pushed them into the Opposition.