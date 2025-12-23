Continuously taking steps for welfare of state govt employees: Soren

Chief minister Hemant Soren said on Tuesday that his government was fully committed to providing state government officers and employees the opportunity to work in a better environment and ensuring their financial security. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren at an event in Ranchi on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the audience after an MoU was signed at the Jharkhand Secretariat between the government and Bank of India regarding the salary and pension account package for state government employees, the CM said as a sensitive government, it was continuously taking steps for the welfare of the employees who served the state.

“This is a wonderful moment for the employees. This is a decisive initiative towards providing financial assistance during employment, pension after retirement, health security, and in case of accidents,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the government is working with the vision and concept that the last person in society should be socially, economically, and educationally empowered and strong.

“Our effort is to reach every such person who is deprived of development with the government’s welfare schemes. Banks have a crucial role to play in such initiatives taken by the government. He expressed confidence that the government would receive full cooperation from the banks in its endeavors,” he added

Meanwhile, the chief minister handed over a cheque of ₹52 lakh cheque under the Government Salary Package to Manju Lakra, wife of the deceased JBVNL employee, Pramod Lakra, who died in an accident.

In the presence of the chief minister, the MoU was signed between the government and Bank of India regarding the salary and pension account package for state government employees. The MoU was signed by Sandeep Singh, special secretary, finance department, on behalf of the state government, and Sanjeev Kumar, deputy general manager, Ranchi Zone, on behalf of Bank of India.

Under this MoU, state government employees, retired personnel, and contractual employees holding salary accounts with Bank of India will receive various banking services, including accident insurance up to one crore rupees (two crore rupees in case of death due to an air accident), without any additional charges.