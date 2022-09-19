Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dalit girl in Jharkhand village abducted, raped; police search for accused: Cop

Published on Sep 19, 2022 02:25 PM IST

Police said the incident took place in Bardiha block, over 50km from Jharkhand’s Garhwa district headquarters

The Jharkhand Police said the girl alleged that she was raped a few days back. She approached the Bardiha police station on Sunday with her complaint (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent

RANCHI: A Dalit girl was abducted and raped by a man in the Bardiha block of Jharkhand, over 250km from state capital Ranchi, police said.

“A case has been registered with Bardiha police station. The minor complainant named one person for rape from her village. He belongs to a different community. An unidentified person allegedly helped the accused in forcefully taking the girl away, said Garhwa superintendent of police Anjani Kumar Jha.

Jha said the incident took place some days back and the girl filed a police complaint on Sunday.

The accused have been booked for rape and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he added.

The police officer said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. “We are investigating to identify others involved in the case,” he said.

