Dhanbad division ranks first in Railways freight revenue

The Dhanbad division of the East Central Railway topped among the 70 divisions of Indian Railways in terms of freight loading and revenue generated through freight loading during the current financial year, beginning from April 2023, officials said on Saturday.

Dhanbad division of the East Central Railway topped among the 70 divisions of Indian Railways (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamal Kishore Sinha, divisional railway manager of the Dhanbad division, said that the division carried out 77.79 million metric tons (MT) of freight loading, which is 8.06% more than the 71.99 MT of freight loading carried out during the corresponding period of the previous year.

He further said that the income generated, worth ₹10,413.27 crore, through freight loading during the current financial year to date is also the highest among all divisions of Indian Railways and is 13.20% more than the income of ₹9,199.32 crore earned during the corresponding period the previous year.

“The division has also secured the 1st position in the country in terms of freight loading during August, as it carried out 15.80 MT of freight loading, which is 19.52% more than the freight loading of 13.22 MT carried out during the same month last year,” said Sinha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the division has also generated income through freight loading of ₹2,124.40 crore during August this year, which is 25.96% more than the income of ₹1,686.51 crore generated during the corresponding month last year.

According to the quarterly report, Dhanbad Division has carried out 61.99 MT of freight loading between April and July 2023, which is the highest in the country. Bilaspur Division has carried out 53.86 MT of freight loading to emerge at the 2nd position, while Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway, which carried out 50.64 MT of loading, secured the third position in the country.

In terms of income generated through freight loading during the first quarter from April to July 2023, Dhanbad Division also topped the country by earning ₹8,288.87 crore, while Bilaspur and Khurda Road divisions remained at the second and third positions, respectively, by earning ₹6,668.28 crore and ₹4,562.21 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}