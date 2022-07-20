Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ranchi news

Female sub-inspector allegedly mowed down by van in Ranchi; driver held

In the initial investigation, it has been confirmed that the act was deliberate with both the driver and his vehicle were seized
The incident occurred around 3am when the officer, Sandhya Topno, tried to stop a vehicle for checking. (File image)
Published on Jul 20, 2022 09:57 AM IST
ByVishal Kant

A female sub-inspector on night patrolling duty was allegedly mowed down by a pickup van under Tupudana police station limits in state capital Ranchi on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3am when the officer, Sandhya Topno, tried to stop a vehicle for checking.

Confirming the development, Ranchi superintendent of police (City), Anshuman Kumar, said, “Sandhya Topno was on night patrolling. In the initial investigation, it has been confirmed that the act was deliberate. We have detained the driver and the vehicle has been seized.”

Asked if the person detained or the vehicle, was involved in any illegal act like smuggling, the SP said investigation is on and they would share details once the probe gets over.

Vishal Kant

Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure. ...view detail

