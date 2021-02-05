Former Jharkhand minister Haji Ansari’s son inducted in Hemant Soren cabinet

Hafizul Ansari, son of former Jharkhand minority welfare minister Haji Hussain Ansari, who died in October last year, was inducted in the Hemant Soren cabinet on Friday.

Governor Draupadi Murmu administered him oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Ranchi in the presence of chief minister Hemant Soren, his cabinet colleagues, Rajya Sabha MP and JMM patriarch Shibu Soren besides members of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance.

The serving minister, and a four-term legislator from Madhupur in Santhal Pargana division of the state, died of heart attack on October 3, a day after recovering from Covid-19 at a private hospital here.

In a sudden move, CM Soren decided to induct Haji Ansari’s son, who is not yet a member of the Jharkhand legislative assembly, as the 10th member of his cabinet. One berth in the 12-member Jharkhand cabinet continues to remain vacant.

Constitutional provisions allow an unelected member to be sworn in as a minister, but the person is expected to become a member of the assembly within six months of becoming a minister.

By-election for Madhupur assembly seat is likely to be held next month and Hafizul is all set to enter the fray as the JMM candidate. Madhupur has traditionally witnessed a direct electoral battle between the JMM and the BJP.