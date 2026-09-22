Former Simaria MLA demands CBI probe into Brijesh Ganjhu encounter
Former Simaria MLA Ganesh Ganjhu on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the encounter of Brijesh Ganjhu, alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, supremo of the banned militant organisation Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), who was killed on Sunday in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) in Varanasi
Former Simaria MLA Ganesh Ganjhu on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the encounter of Brijesh Ganjhu, alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, supremo of the banned militant organisation Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), who was killed on Sunday in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) in Varanasi.
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Ganesh, who is Brijesh’s younger brother, raised the demand on Monday after Brijesh’s body arrived at his ancestral village, Luttu Sohavan, in Lawalong police station area of Chatra district for the last rites.
Levelling charges against Jharkhand Police, the former legislator claimed that Brijesh was initially utilised by the state forces to counter Maoist groups before being systematically eliminated.
“How can a person riding a motorcycle simultaneously open indiscriminate fire with both hands?” Ganesh questioned the tactical details provided by the UP ATS regarding the shootout, casting doubt on them.
Speaking to reporters, he openly challenged the official police narrative, labelling the incident a staged “fake encounter” and demanding a CBI probe into the matter.
“My brother never left Lawalong. He was first apprehended by authorities in Chatra and subsequently transported to Uttar Pradesh, where the encounter was staged. I demand a CBI probe into the matter,” he said.
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A pall of gloom descended on Lutu village as a large gathering of relatives, villagers, and supporters assembled to pay their respects.
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A pall of gloom descended on Lutu village as a large gathering of relatives, villagers, and supporters assembled to pay their respects.
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Brijesh’s grieving mother expressed severe anguish over the actions of the law enforcement agencies.
“The police did not treat my son well,” she stated, adding that her son had been leading a normal, peaceful life for the past two years.
The cremation of Brijesh Ganjhu took place Monday. Local authorities monitored the situation as tension remains high following the family’s public allegations.
Raj Kumar is a veteran Special Correspondent for the Hindustan Times based in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a versatile, all-round journalist known for his sharp investigative instincts and extensive ground-level reporting. Over a career spanning more than two decades in mainline media, Raj has established himself as a dynamic, situation-ready reporter. He seamlessly pivots across diverse beats to deliver high-impact stories depending on editorial demand and evolving news cycles. While Raj is trusted to cover any complex assignment at a moment's notice, his specialized focus lies at the core of state governance, legislative affairs, legal reporting, and socio-economic developments across Jharkhand. He has built an authoritative track record tracking high-profile political changes, policy implementations, and judicial updates at the Jharkhand High Court. His investigative reach extends to uncovering administrative financial discrepancies, civic infrastructure bottlenecks, tribal and land rights policies like the PESA and Municipal Acts, and deep-rooted public welfare issues. Navigating Ranchi’s bureaucratic and political corridors with ease, Raj’s extensive network of sources allows him to break critical stories with speed and precision. In an era of hyper-niche reporting, Raj’s panoramic reporting style stands out. He easily transitions from breaking major investigative scoops and financial crime tracking to producing empathetic, people-centric human interest features that reflect the ground realities of Jharkhand's communities. Committed to the highest standards of journalistic ethics and meticulous fact-checking, Raj ensures that every report bridges the gap between institutional power structures and the citizens they impact. For the Hindustan Times online platform, his timely, authoritative, and multimedia-driven reporting keeps readers deeply informed and accurately ahead of the regional and national news cycle.