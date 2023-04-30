Four children killed, one injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Four children were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Sunday, police said.

Four children killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand. (Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened at Babutola in Radhanagar police station area in the afternoon when the children, in the age group of 9-11, were playing in a mango orchard, they said.

"Four children were killed, while one was injured. The injured child is undergoing treatment at a hospital," Superintendent of Police Anuranjan Kispotta told PTI.