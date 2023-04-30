Four children killed, one injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Four children were killed in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Sunday, police said. Four children killed in lightning strike in Jharkhand. (Representative image)

The incident happened at Babutola in Radhanagar police station area in the afternoon when the children, in the age group of 9-11, were playing in a mango orchard, they said.

"Four children were killed, while one was injured. The injured child is undergoing treatment at a hospital," Superintendent of Police Anuranjan Kispotta told PTI.