ranchi news

Ganja worth 40 lakh seized from truck on Ranchi-Patna highway, 2 held

The Jharkhand Police seized at least 390 kg of ganja from two drug peddlers based on a tip-off.
The seized ganja is estimated to be valued at around 40 lakh, the police officer said.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 02:02 PM IST
PTI | , Ramgarh

More than 390 kg of ganja was seized and two suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district during a vehicle checking drive on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened on Ranchi-Patna NH-33 under the jurisdiction of the Kuju police outpost of the district.

The seized ganja is estimated to be valued at around 40 lakh, the police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team intercepted a truck bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration number, recovered the contraband from it and arrested the two occupants of the vehicle, Ramgarh SP Prabhat Kumar said

The truck was on its way to Patna from Andhra Pradesh.

Topics
ganja ranchi
