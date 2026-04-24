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GSTAT Ranchi bench commences hearings

The proceedings began with the traditional lighting of the diya by Vice President Tushar Kanti Sethapaty, who leads the judicial proceedings for the state.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 03:12 am IST
By Raj Kumar, Ranchi
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In a major leap for Jharkhand’s tax dispute resolution mechanism, the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) Ranchi Bench officially commenced its first hearings on Thursday at its temporary office premises in Khelgaon. This marks a significant milestone as Ranchi becomes only the second state bench in India to initiate hearings at the tribunal level.

Vice President Tushar Kanti Sethapaty and Technical Member (Centre) B B Mohapatra lead the ceremonial lighting of the lamp to mark the inaugural hearing of the GSTAT Ranchi State Bench on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The proceedings began with the traditional lighting of the diya by Vice President Tushar Kanti Sethapaty, who leads the judicial proceedings for the state. The inaugural event was attended by high-ranking representatives from the CGST Ranchi Commissionerate, the Jharkhand State Department of Commercial Taxes, and prominent members of the Tax Bar Association and Bar Council.

The current Division Bench comprises Tushar Kanti Sethapaty, Judicial Member and Vice President and B.B. Mohapatra, Technical Member (Centre).

Under the supervision of Deputy Registrar Vishal Kumar and Assistant Registrar Shresth Kumar, the bench has established a framework for handling the backlog of tax disputes. Supporting the bench are Court Officers Vijay Kumar Gupta and Rahul Kumar, while Mukesh Kumar Pathak serves as the Scrutiny Reporter to streamline future case listings.

 
Home / Cities / Ranchi / GSTAT Ranchi bench commences hearings
Home / Cities / Ranchi / GSTAT Ranchi bench commences hearings
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