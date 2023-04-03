Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Jharkhand: Internet shut in Sahebganj for 24 hours after idol desecration

Jharkhand: Internet shut in Sahebganj for 24 hours after idol desecration

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2023 10:40 PM IST

According to police, the idol was desecrated on Sunday night and protesters took to the streets after news of the incident spread on Monday morning.

RANCHI: Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours as tension prevailed in Sahebganj, around 400 kilometres from Ranchi, after miscreants desecrated a Hanuman idol in a temple near Patel Chowk in town police station limits, police said.

Internet services have been suspended in Jharkhand’s Sahebganj till Tuesday. (Picture for representation)
Coming barely two days after the incident of stone pelting during Durga idol immersion on Saturday, the district administration swung into action and suspended internet services to check rumour mongering.

“The situation is under control but internet services in the district have been suspended till 9 am on Tuesday. We will take a further call on it after reviewing the situation tomorrow,” said Sahebhanj superintendent of police Anuranjan Kispottta.

Deputy commissioner Ramniwas Yadav said CCTV footage have been scanned to identify those behind the incident.

“Few persons have been identified on the basis of CCTV footage. We are in the process of detaining them. Action would be taken against the accused accordingly,” said Yadav.

