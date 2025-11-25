HC revokes interim relief given to Jharkhand CM in ED summon violation case

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday revoked the interim relief previously granted to him by the high court in the case pending before the Special MP/MLA Court, based on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate for non-compliance with the ED’s summons. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

A high court advocate aware of the matter informed that the development took place in the bench of Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary.

“During the hearing before Justice Anil Kumar Choudhary, the state government requested time and requested an extension of the interim relief. The court categorically refused to grant the same. The court rejected the state government’s request and revoked the previously issued interim order. The court, vacating the interim order issued on December 4, 2024, directed the Ranchi MP/MLA Court to continue the trial process and proceed with the case. The trial court has previously scheduled November 28th for the hearing in the case,” the advocate said.

ED advocate Amit Das confirmed the development. “Yes,” he responded, replying to a query of Hindustan Times for confirmation of the facts. Advocate general Rajeev Ranjan could not be reached for his comment on the matter.

A lower advocate close to the matter said the case arose after ED filed a complaint case in the lower court and lower court took cognisance directing the chief minister Soren to face trial appearing before MP-MLA court last year in March last year.

“ED had filed a complaint for violating eight ED summons before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on February 19 last year. On March 4, CJM Krishna Kant Mishra took cognisance in the matter under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code and transferred the matter before MP MLA court for hearing. Following the action CM Soren filed a petition for exemption from personal appearance and the court rejected the petition on July 5. Challenging this order, the Chief Minister filed a petition in the High Court, seeking dismissal of the case pending in the lower court. The High Court had then stayed the lower court’s order and exempted the Chief Minister from personal appearance. Now that relief has been revoked,” the advocate said.