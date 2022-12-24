Howrah cash haul case: ED quizzes Congress MLA Jaimangal

RANCHI: The directorate of enforcement (ED) on Saturday questioned Congress legislator Kumar Jaimangal in connection with the case related to the arrest of three Jharkhand Congress legislators along with cash by the West Bengal police in Howrah in July.

Jaimangal reached the ED office in Ranchi at around 11.30 am and was being questioned till the time of filing this report.

Three Congress legislators---Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachhap, and Naman Bixel Kongari---were detained on July 30 on the outskirts of Howrah with around ₹49 lakh cash in the car they were travelling in.

Bermo legislator Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh had on the next day got a zero FIR registered at Argora police station in Ranchi, alleging that the three legislators had offered him money and a ministerial berth in order to switch over and topple the Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress-RJD combine government in connivance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The zero FIR was transferred to West Bengal leading to the arrest of the three legislators, with the West Bengal CID taking over the case further. The ED later took over the case and is probing possible money laundering angle in the cash haul.

Jaimangal left the ED office after 9pm, almost nine and half hours after he arrived for questioning.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MLA said he had gone to ED office to cooperate with the federal agency and not as an accused. “They had sought my cooperation in the investigation and I came here for that. I have told them whatever I have told the West Bengal police. Would continue to cooperate whenever required,” said Kumar, adding he has not been asked to come again for now.

On November 4, the Income Tax department conducted raids at different locations related to Jaimangal and other Congress legislator Pradeep Yadav. The raids continued for two days. The department is yet to come out with an official version on the outcome of the raids.