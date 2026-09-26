Ranchi, Incessant rain disrupted normal life in Jharkhand on Saturday, with low-lying areas inundated across districts, vehicle movement affected, and several rivers flowing above danger levels, officials said.

Incessant rain swells Jharkhand rivers, inundates low-lying areas

People were seen wading through knee-deep waters in some areas, and several vehicles were stuck on the waterlogged roads in many places.

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In view of inclement weather conditions, many districts of the state, including Ranchi and Jamshedpur, ordered suspension of classes from kindergarten to 12 in schools on Saturday.

The incessant rain since September 23 triggered flood-like situations in several districts as rivers are flowing above the danger marks in parts of the state, an official said.

In East Singhbhum district, the Subernarekha river was flowing 2.02 metres above the danger level, and the water level of the Kharkai was 4.50 metres above the danger mark.

East Singhbhum DC Rajiv Ranjan on Saturday morning asked people to avoid going near riverbanks and take shelter in safe places.

"The water level of the Subernarekha and Kharkai rivers is above the danger mark. Citizens are urged not to go near the riverbanks, to take shelter in safe high places, and to follow the instructions of the district administration. Stay alert, stay safe!," Ranjan posted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The water level reached 27.05 feet against the capacity of 28 feet in Kanke dam, also known as Gonda dam, in Ranchi, another official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The water level reached 27.05 feet against the capacity of 28 feet in Kanke dam, also known as Gonda dam, in Ranchi, another official said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the water level also rose significantly in Ranchi's two other dams, Hatia and Getalsud.

An improvement is expected from Sunday, as the weather system is expected to weaken by Saturday evening.

"The depression over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh moved north-northwestwards. Continuing to move further north-northwestwards, it is very likely to weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the subsequent 12 hours," an IMD bulletin said.

With widespread rainfall across the state, the rain deficit has come down to 3 per cent on Friday in Jharkhand.

The state has received 962.6 mm of rain from June 1 to September 25 against a normal of 992 mm.

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However, eight districts are still facing deficit rainfall, with Pakur at the top with a 51 per cent shortfall, followed by Chatra at 36 per cent and Sahibganj at 33 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department considers a deviation of 19 per cent rainfall as normal.

Eight districts have registered a surplus rainfall, with West Singhbhum recording the highest at 47 per cent, Seraikela-Kharsawan at 21 per cent and Ranchi at 15 per cent.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.