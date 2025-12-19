Jharia: DC sets Dec 30 deadline for LTH valuation in rehab

The Jharia rehabilitation project has entered a decisive phase, with the district administration setting December 30 as the deadline to complete the valuation of legal title holders (LTH) verified across five Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) areas, people aware of the development said on Friday. The Jharia rehabilitation project has entered a decisive phase. (AFP)

The directive was issued during a review meeting chaired by deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan on Thursday, signalling a renewed push to fast-track stalled components of the long-pending resettlement effort.

According to officials, the district administration has been conducting LTH verification alongside the non-LTH survey to streamline beneficiary identification and avoid duplication. “This integrated approach aims to address disputes around tenancy and ensure transparent allotment in Belgarhia and other notified townships,” an official said.

DC Ranjan said that completing the valuation on schedule would enable a smoother transition to the allotment and compensation phases. “We aim to complete the valuation within the stipulated period so that subsequent decisions on resettlement are not delayed. Finalised records will help us move into implementation more smoothly,” he said.

The verification exercise forms a critical part of the revised Jharia Master Plan, under which 104,946 families from 595 fire-affected areas are to be rehabilitated. Of these, 3,206 are recognised as legal title holders, while 72,882 are classified as encroachers. The plan envisages the construction of 33,985 houses, 15,713 by BCCL and 18,272 by JRDA, requiring clarity on land ownership, valuation and eligibility before allotment.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting, a pilot livelihood project, including mushroom cultivation in Belgarhia township, was announced, to be followed by bamboo, jute and fisheries enterprises.

According to the DC, livelihood generation is essential to ensure long-term sustainability. “The initiative is targeted at women, with plans to begin button mushroom cultivation by January, leveraging low-cost and limited-space requirements. Rehabilitation must go beyond shifting families; it must secure income and stability,” he added.