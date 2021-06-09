Jharkhand announces 38-hour lockdown starting June 12. All you need to know

The Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown between 5pm on June 12 and 6am on June 14. The state government has allowed some relaxation, allowing essential services to operate.

Jharkhand has extended the lockdown-like restrictions first imposed on April 22 for the fifth time in a row. Chief minister Hemant Soren arrived at the decision after a meeting with the state disaster management authority.

“We have been successful in breaking the chain of the coronavirus. So, we will continue the effort. In this regard, we have decided for a complete lockdown from 4pm on Saturday till 6am on Monday,” state minister Banna Gupta said.

The state had recently allowed shops to open till 4pm in 15 districts. In nine districts - Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Deoghar, Ranchi, Hazaribag, Garhwa, Gumla and Ramgarh - barring shops dealing in garments, footwear, jewellery and cosmetics all other shops were allowed to reopen.

Jharkhand has recorded 342,179 cases of Covid-19 so far with 603 fresh cases on Wednesday. The death toll reached 5,073 with 603 fresh fatalities.

Here is a list of restrictions that have been imposed in the 38-hour lockdown starting Saturday:

1. All shops including those selling fruits, vegetables, grocery and sweets will remain closed during the lockdown.

2. Pharmacies and medical shops will be allowed to operate.

3. LPG services and petrol pumps will also be allowed to operate.

4. Unnecessary movement of people will not be allowed.

5. People travelling to hospitals, nursing homes, vaccination and Covid-19 tests will be allowed to travel.

(With inputs from Sanjoy Dey)