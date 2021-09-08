Jharkhand assembly clears Bill to reserve 75% of pvt sector jobs for locals

The Jharkhand Assembly Wednesday cleared the Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates in Private Sector Bill, 2021, which reserves 75 per cent of all existing jobs in the private sector with a monthly salary of up to ₹40,000 for locals.

Once notified, the Act will make Jharkhand the third state in the country, after Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, to have passed a law reserving jobs for locals in the private sector.

On Tuesday, the select committee of the state assembly had cleared the original bill with some key changes and submitted its report.

The Bill was first originally tabled in the assembly in its budget session in March and was referred to the panel for deeper examination.

The amended Bill was tabled in the assembly for consideration by labour minister Satyananad Bhokta on Wednesday and was passed by the House without any further discussion amid pandemonium due to the continued disruptions of proceedings by BJP legislators.

However, earlier in the day, while speaking on the issue of employment policy and jobs for the locals in the House, chief minister Hemant Soren said, “The select committee report on private sector jobs bill has been tabled. It is one of the first steps in providing jobs to the locals.”

Andhra Pradesh became the first state in 2019 to pass a Bill providing for 75% quota for locals in private industrial jobs. In June this year, Haryana passed a similar law, reserving 75% of private sector jobs with monthly salary of less than ₹50,000 for locals.