Jharkhand: BJP levels corruption charges against ex-minister Saryu, seeks probe

The Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Jamshedpur unit has sought independent investigation in alleged corruption in civil and supplies department headed by former minister Saryu Roy during the previous Raghubar Das regime.

A team of the district unit on Friday met Governor Draupadi Murmu in this regard and submitted a memorandum seeking probe against Roy, who fell out of the BJP in 2019 and defeated former chief minister Raghubar Das as a rebel in Assembly polls.

The party leaders have alleged corruption in Roy’s department in publication of a journal without following due tendering process. “Financial irregularities were done by minister Saryu Roy and those close to him. We have demanded investigation by an independent agency such as the CBI or vigilance and action against those responsible,” a statement released by the Jamshedpur BJP unit said.

Reacting to the charges, Roy said he was open for a CBI probe. “I would suggest three tall leaders of the BJP--Arjun Munda, Deepak Prakash and Babulal Marandi--to probe the issue. I would suggest the state government to provide them all the files and they can see it all. I would also suggest them to ask the Centre to get a CBI probe done in the matter,” said Roy.