Jharkhand cabinet nods for 1 lakh wells, EWS quota in jobs

PTI | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 16, 2023 12:19 PM IST

A total of 40 decisions were taken at a meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday.

The Jharkhand government gave its nod to a number of proposals, including construction of 1 lakh wells under irrigation schemes, besides 10 per cent reservation in district-level jobs to people from economically weaker sections (EWS).

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren (File Photo)

Approval was given for implementation of 'Birsa Irrigation Well Promotion Mission' under which 1 lakh wells will be constructed, an official statement said.

The cabinet also approved the proposal for setting up two residential schools in Chaibasa and Dumka at a cost of 195 crore.

It also cleared the formation of Jharkhand Knowledge Corporation Ltd on the lines of the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd.

