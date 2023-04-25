Jharkhand: Congress cautious over minister’s viral video as BJP seeks action

Reacting to the controversy surrounding the viral video of Jharkhand health minister and Congress leader Banna Gupta purportedly chatting with a woman, state Congress president Rajesh Thakur said the party was keeping a track of the developments and party would take a call over the issue at opportune time.

(ANI image)

“Prima facie the development seems to be a political conspiracy because no one has come forward and complained against the minister. It is a BJP MP who shared the video on social media. So, it won’t be appropriate to take any action just on allegations of the BJP. Moreover, the minister has filed an FIR (first information report). Let’s see what comes out in the investigation. Both the minister and our CLP are out of town. We are keeping an eye on all developments and will decide on the matter accordingly,” said Thakur.

BJP MP from Jharkhand’s Godda Nishikant Dubey on Sunday night had shared a video clip on social media purportedly showing Gupta engaging in an “obscene” phone conversation with a woman which was described by Gupta as a “fake and edited” video to tarnish his image.

“The chief minister and the Congress party should clarify their position on the viral obscene video related to the health minister of the state...The accused minister is a senior colleague in his (CM’s) cabinet,” BJP said in a statement questioning the silence on the part of Congress on the issue.

Minister Gupta on the other hand filed a case against unknown persons with cyber police station in Jamshedpur, alleging that the video was doctored which was shared by political opponents.

However, the police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

“We registered the case last night. Investigation in the case is on,” said Prabhat Kumar, senior superintendent of police, Jamshedpur.

Meanwhile, JMM, Congress’ senior ally in the government, has advised the party to take a call over the controversy, people aware of the matter said.

Congress’ insiders said the central leadership has been apprised of the development in the state as a section in the party wants action against the minister.

“The central leadership is in touch with all stakeholders. However, any action is not going to come straightaway, especially after what happened in case of suspension of the three Congress legislators over allegations of being a part of conspiracy to pull down the government. We registered a case, but they got relief from the high court. Though the video that has come out is very controversial, any action would follow only after lot of deliberations,” a party leader said.

