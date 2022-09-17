Jharkhand: Seven die, 12 hurt after bus falls off bridge in Hazaribag, PM shares grief

At least seven people were killed and a dozen were injured after a bus carrying around 50 passengers fell off a bridge in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place when the Ranchi-bound bus from Giridih district broke the railing of a bridge and fell into a dry spot in the Siwanne river. The accident happened under Tatijharia police station limits, said superintendent of police Manoj Ratan Chothe.

Expressing his anguish over the loss of lives in the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon.”

"Two passengers died on the spot, while five others were declared dead by doctors at Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag. Twelve people who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment. One injured has been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi," he said.

The officer said the damage could have been worse had the bus fallen into the middle of the river. The SP said a total of 52 passengers were travelling in the bus. "The rescue operation is over. All passengers have been accounted for," he added.

