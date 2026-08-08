Ranchi, Members of the All India Students' Association on Saturday set up a separate platform at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here to intensify their agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations.

Jharkhand exam row: AISA sets up separate platform at Ranchi protest site

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AISA national president Neha Bora, who was allegedly targeted with ink during Friday's assembly march near Birsa Chowk, briefly joined the protest and raised slogans demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations.

With the AISA joining the agitation, the number of platforms at the stadium seeking action on the demands of job aspirants rose to three.

The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch and JPSC-JSSC Candidates' Forum have been protesting at the venue since July 25.

AISA leaders, however, said their platform should not be viewed as a separate group but as an extension of the larger agitation being held at the stadium.

"We may be fighting from separate platforms, but our demands are the same, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations, ensuring transparency and fixing responsibility," AISA Ranchi president Vijay Kumar told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} He said AISA members would join the larger group's protest march on August 10 without carrying the organisation's banner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said AISA members would join the larger group's protest march on August 10 without carrying the organisation's banner. {{/usCountry}}

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"We do not want the agitation to get weakened in any way. We are all fighting for a cause and will continue to do so," Kumar said.

Asked whether any student would go on a hunger strike, he said a decision in this regard would be taken later in the day.

Two Left-backed student organisations AISA and the All India Students' Federation had on Friday organised a march towards the Assembly in solidarity with the protesting students.

The march was briefly disrupted when Bora was allegedly targeted with ink by a man near Birsa Chowk. She alleged that the incident was an attempt to intimidate the student movement.

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The agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations entered its 15th day on Saturday after talks between the state government and five student organisations failed to break the deadlock.

The students have warned that they would go ahead with their planned Vidhan Sabha march on August 10 if the government fails to fulfil their demands by Sunday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.