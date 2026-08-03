Jharkhand gangster Sujit Sinha killed in encounter during prison transfer

Gangster Killed in Police Encounter

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One of Jharkhand’s most notorious gangsters, Sujit Sinha, was killed in a police encounter late on Sunday night in Jamtara district after he allegedly tried to escape while being shifted from Sahibganj Mandal Jail to Dhanbad Jail, police said.

Details of the Incident

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Sinha was being escorted in a convoy of four vehicles when one of the escort vehicles suffered a tyre puncture near Supaideeh village under Jamtara police station limits on the Sahibganj-Govindpur highway, people familiar with the developments said.

Attempted Escape

According to them, while Sinha was being shifted to another vehicle, he asked to use the toilet. As soon as he was taken out, he allegedly snatched a security personnel’s rifle and attempted to flee. Police alleged that he also opened fire on the escort team, prompting them to retaliate in self-defence.

A medical team rushed to the spot and declared him dead. Senior police officers, including Jamtara superintendent of police Shambhu Kumar Singh, reached the scene and supervised the investigation.

Police Statements

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused tried to snatch a jawan’s weapon and fired at the police team. The escort team responded in self-defence,” Jamtara SP Shambhu Kumar Singh said. “All legal procedures are being followed and the incident is under investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused tried to snatch a jawan’s weapon and fired at the police team. The escort team responded in self-defence,” Jamtara SP Shambhu Kumar Singh said. “All legal procedures are being followed and the incident is under investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police said a magisterial inquiry, post-mortem examination and videography of the autopsy would be conducted as per procedure. An FSL team from Ranchi is also expected to examine the spot, while the CID will assist in the investigation.

Criminal Background

Sinha had a long criminal record and was considered one of Jharkhand’s most wanted gangsters. Police records linked him to several cases of extortion, murder, attempted murder and illegal arms supply. Investigators also alleged that he had changed alliances with different criminal groups over the years to maintain his influence in the state’s organised crime network.

Previous Jail Transfers

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According to police records, this was the 16th time Sinha was being shifted between jails under heavy security. Officers said the circumstances leading to the encounter are under investigation and further details would emerge after the inquiry is completed.

Ask HT Frequently Asked Questions Who was Sujit Sinha? Sujit Sinha was one of Jharkhand’s most notorious gangsters, linked to various serious crimes. What happened during the police encounter? Sujit Sinha allegedly attempted to escape and opened fire on the escort team, prompting them to retaliate. What is being done following the incident? A magisterial inquiry and post-mortem examination will be conducted, and an FSL team is expected to examine the site. How many times had Sinha been transferred between jails? This was the 16th time Sujit Sinha was being shifted between jails under heavy security.