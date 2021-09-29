Jharkhand launches 'Vaccine Express' to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination

In a bid to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Jharkhand, the Hemant Soren-led state government on Wednesday launched 60 'Vaccine Express' with an aim to inoculate around 12,000 people per day.

The facility has been launched for all 24 districts of the state. These vehicles would move around the rural areas and will be stationed at places depending on their requirement, a report by PTI said.

Flagging off the initiative, Soren said the objective of the facility is to reach out to the people living in inaccessible areas and those who have been left out of the vaccination campaign. He also urged the people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour amid concerns over the possibility of an impending third wave of the virus.

“The vehicles would be distributed among all 24 districts. I request the people to abide by Covid-appropriate behaviour,” Soren said in Ranchi.

The 'Vaccine Express' vehicles are expected to run till December this year.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand health secretary Arun Kumar Singh said that his department is trying to vaccinate as many people as possible even as he said the shortage of vaccine is a big constraint.

"We are trying to vaccinate maximum people with both doses but we don't have enough vaccines. As of now, we are vaccinating 1-1.25 lakh people every day. The number would be elevated to 3 lakh if vaccines were available, but sufficient vaccine availability is a big question for us," he said.

As per the data from the ministry of health and family welfare, the total Covid-19 vaccine coverage in the state has surpassed 1,74,16,944.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON