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Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit foreign liquor worth over 8 lakh seized, 12 arrested

Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit foreign liquor worth over ₹8 lakh seized, 12 arrested

Published on: May 12, 2026 08:18 pm IST
PTI |
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Ranchi, The Jharkhand Police seized narcotics and illicit foreign liquor worth more than 8.85 lakh and arrested 12 people, including a woman, in separate operations across four districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit foreign liquor worth over 8 lakh seized, 12 arrested

In Ranchi district, police arrested six people, including a 55-year-old woman and seized brown sugar, ganja, injections, tablets and cash during raids at multiple locations within the jurisdiction of three police stations.

"We arrested six persons, including a woman, during raids at multiple locations in the city. These raids led to the recovery of 47 grams of brown sugar worth over 4.60 lakh, and 250 grams of ganja worth 25,000. In addition, 8.81 lakh in cash, 20 injections and 40 tablets of different companies were recovered," said Nikhil Rai, ASP of Kotwali police station.

In another operation in Chatra district, police arrested a 25-year-old man and seized 20.4 grams of brown sugar within the Pathalgadda police station limits on Monday.

Separately, in Hazaribag district, police seized 128 bottles of illegal foreign liquor from a four-wheeler and arrested two persons.

The vehicle was intercepted near Chatra More within the Chouparan police station jurisdiction. Both accused were held and forwarded to judicial custody, said Krishna Gupta, the officer in charge.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit foreign liquor worth over 8 lakh seized, 12 arrested
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand: Narcotics, illicit foreign liquor worth over 8 lakh seized, 12 arrested
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