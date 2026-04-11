Medininagar/Chatra, Jharkhand police seized narcotics worth ₹2.55 crore from Palamu and Chatra districts, officials said on Saturday. Jharkhand: Narcotics worth ₹2.55 crore seized, 2 arrested

In Palamu district, two persons were arrested after poppy husk worth ₹1.25 crore was seized from their possession, a police officer said.

The consignment was intercepted following a tip-off in the forest area near the Jawar village under Naudiha police station on Friday, he said.

"We have recovered 815 kg of poppy husk packed in 60 plastic sacks from a pickup van. The vehicle was being escorted by two persons riding on a motorcycle. The driver of the van somehow fled the scene, and raids are being conducted to nab him," said Chattarpur SDPO Awadh Kumar Yadav.

The market value of the seized contraband is estimated at approximately ₹1.25 crore, he added.

The police also seized the motorcycle and two mobile phones from the arrested persons, and an FIR has been lodged against them under the NDPS Act at Naudiha police station.

Meanwhile, in another operation in Chatra district, the police seized narcotics worth ₹1.30 crore during raids on three houses at different locations under the Lawalong police station on Friday.

Chatra SP Sumit Agarwal said that a tip-off was received about a large quantity of narcotics hidden in three houses. Following the tip-off, raids were conducted, and the police recovered 16.95 kg of opium, 297 kg of poppy husk, and 76.7 kg of poppy seeds.

The market value of the seized narcotics is around ₹1.30 crore, the SP said.

Along with this, the police also seized ₹3,11,600 in cash, a motorcycle, and the accused person's Aadhaar card, PAN card, and bank passbooks, he added.

Raids are being conducted to nab the accused, police said.

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