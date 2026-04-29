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Jharkhand Police arrest prime accused in West Singhbhum treasury fraud case

Jharkhand Police arrest prime accused in West Singhbhum treasury fraud case

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 12:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Chaibasa , : Jharkhand Police has arrested the prime accused in a fraudulent withdrawal case from West Singhbhum treasury, along with three others, and sent them to judicial custody, an officer said on Wednesday.

Jharkhand Police arrest prime accused in West Singhbhum treasury fraud case

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bahaman Tutu told PTI that the accused were arrested on Tuesday and produced before a court after completion of legal formalities.

"During investigations, illegal withdrawal of over 26 lakh from police department accounts through the Chaibasa treasury has been confirmed, leading to the arrest of four persons prime accused Devnarayan Murmu, a constable accountant, along with his relatives Arun Kumar Mardi and Sarkar Hembrom from Potka block in neighbouring East Singhbhum district, and his friend Gorachand Mardi from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha," the officer said.

He said the investigation revealed that the accused manipulated departmental computer data for nearly nine years to divert government funds into their own accounts and those of associates.

"An FIR in the case was registered at Muffasil police station based on a statement by Chaibasa treasury officer Sumit Kumar Singh," the officer said.

In the wake of the scam, Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore had ordered a comprehensive audit of all district treasuries.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand Police arrest prime accused in West Singhbhum treasury fraud case
Home / Cities / Ranchi / Jharkhand Police arrest prime accused in West Singhbhum treasury fraud case
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