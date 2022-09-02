Jharkhand: Two suspected Maoists killed in encounter in West Singhbhum

Two suspected Maoists, including a woman cadre, have been killed in an encounter with security personnel deep inside the forest under the Kuchai police station limits in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, officials said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per the information till now, two Maoists are said to be dead, including one woman. Their bunkers have been demolished, and the combing operation is still on,” said AV Homkar, inspector general (operations), Jharkhand Police.

Also Read:Chhattisgarh: Police open libraries for tribal youths in Maoist-hit Bastar

Sources said that while the exact details of the incident and recoveries are being gathered, the two Maoists killed in the operation were said to be of the section commander rank-cadres of the CPI (Maoists) group led by Anal Da, who carries a cash reward of ₹1 crore on his head.

The encounter broke out when security forces began an operation in the area following inputs of Da’s presence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}