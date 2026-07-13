Chief spokesperson of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pratul Shahdeo on Monday accused the Hemant Soren-led government of repackaging previously announced investment proposals and presenting them as fresh achievements to create a false narrative of industrial progress.

‘J’khand govt repackages old investment proposals as fresh announcements’

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Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Shahdeo said the government’s recent announcement of ₹ 99,639 crore worth of investments largely repeated proposals already showcased after the CM’s Davos and UK visit in February 2026, when the government claimed to have secured investment proposals exceeding ₹1.27 lakh crore.

“The same companies, the same projects and almost the same investment figures are now being projected as new investments after the Delhi roadshow. This is nothing but an attempt to sell old promises in new packaging and mislead the people of Jharkhand,” Shahdeo said.

He pointed out that the projects highlighted in Delhi—including Jindal Steel Limited ( ₹40,000 crore), Jindal Nuclear Power ( ₹ 30,000 crore), Rungta Sons ( ₹10,000 crore), Rungta Mines ( ₹3,000 crore), Tata Steel HIsarna ( ₹7,000 crore), Amalgam Steel & Power ( ₹4,980 crore), Tata Steel Tinplate Expansion ( ₹2,600 crore), Ambuja Cement ( ₹1,000 crore), and Jindal Renewables ( ₹650 crore had already figured in the government’s earlier investment announcements.

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{{^usCountry}} Raising concerns over the announcement of the ₹ 30,000 crore Jindal Nuclear Power Project, Shahdeo said nuclear power was a subject exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Union government. A nuclear power plant couldn’t become a reality merely through an MoU between a state government and a private company. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raising concerns over the announcement of the ₹ 30,000 crore Jindal Nuclear Power Project, Shahdeo said nuclear power was a subject exclusively under the jurisdiction of the Union government. A nuclear power plant couldn’t become a reality merely through an MoU between a state government and a private company. {{/usCountry}}

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He observed that while the Shanti Act, 2025 provided a framework for greater private participation in the nuclear energy sector, every such project remained subject to multiple statutory approvals, including policy clearance from the Centre, approvals from the department of atomic energy, the competent nuclear regulatory authorities, and several other mandatory clearances.

“Despite these legal requirements, the Soren government has projected it as a confirmed investment and included its ₹ 30,000 crore value in the overall investment tally. Has the government obtained the necessary approvals before signing the MoU? If not, this claim remains nothing more than a paper proposal being used for political publicity,” he said.

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Pratul reiterated that the BJP wholeheartedly welcomed every genuine industrial investment that benefitted Jharkhand and created employment opportunities for its youth. However, the people deserved transparency, not recycled announcements and inflated claims, he added.

Rakesh Sinha, media In-charge of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, launched a counter-attack, stating that the very party which had trumpeted investments worth lakhs of crores under the banner of ‘Momentum Jharkhand’—and deceived the people of the state by selling them dreams—was now preaching about investments.

“The BJP should first account for the investments worth lakhs of crores from its own tenure that never materialized on the ground. BJP’s politics has now become entirely rooted in lies, misinformation, and negativity. The BJP is deeply rattled by the positive atmosphere regarding investment, industry, and employment that has been created in Jharkhand under the leadership of CM Hemant Soren. That is precisely why it seeks to politicise every investment, every industry, and every development initiative,” he added.

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